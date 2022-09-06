LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Longview.

On Sept. 4 at 3:56 a.m., the Longview Fire Department was called to 610 Rockwall Drive for a structure fire. When crews arrived, they were told one of the residents was still inside the burning home.

Crews were able to rescue the victim from the house and she was taken to a hospital where she later died. A second resident was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and was able to escape with minor injury due to smoke inhalation. He was treated on the scene and did not need to be transported.

Two family pets died in the fire as well. The fire is still under investigation.

The Longview Fire Department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, three ambulances and four support vehicles for a total of 28 personnel on the scene.