1 dead after motorcycle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday at approximately 8:45 p.m., Texas DPS troopers were called to a crash on CR-153 about four miles southeast of Slocum in Anderson County.

The investigation shows that a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southeast on CR-153 coming out of a curve at an unsafe speed and ran off the road. The motorcycle struck a drainage ditch and came to a stop.

The driver of the motorcycle, 48-year-old Justin Meredith of Elkhart was pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.