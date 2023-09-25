EDOM, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that one person is dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed on FM 279 on Saturday.

According to DPS, Roy Lewis Woods, 58 of Ben Wheeler, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on FM 279, 3 miles west of Edom. Karla Kay Coyle, 63 of Brownsboro was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 in the eastbound lane when the motorcycle reportedly failed to take a curve and hit the Ford.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Wade McMillan and Coyle had non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

A DPS investigation into the crash is ongoing.