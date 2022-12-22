Photo from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Quitman

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the initial information about the pursuit as reported by law enforcement. We regret the error.

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman, according to Texas DPS.

Sgt. Adam Albritton said that Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. The driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 going toward Quitman, officials said.

The chase came to an end with officers fatally shooting the person involved near Highway 154 and Highway 37, according to Albritton.

The Texas Rangers are investigating, DPS said.

