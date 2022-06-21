SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lindale allegedly involving a man that broke into his girlfriend’s house and assaulted her, officials said.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders received a call from a third party “that her daughter lived near the school in Lindale and her daughter’s boyfriend was actively breaking into the residence.”

The call was initially transferred to the Lindale Police Department, then at 1:43 a.m. was transferred back to Smith County dispatch when they confirmed the residence was in the county, in the 16000 block of CR 4100.

At 1:44 a.m., Smith County units were dispatched to the location and the first Smith County unit arrived at 2 a.m. When the first unit arrived, the channel was closed for emergency radio traffic at the location.

Officers with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress call and Lindale Police Department units responded to back up the sheriff’s office.

It was reported that the caller’s daughter had locked her boyfriend out of the house and he was attempting to break into the residence through a window.

The third party caller said a few minutes later that her daughter texted her and told her the boyfriend kicked in her bedroom door where she was hiding with her two children. Officials said the man began assaulting the woman and attempted to take her phone away from her.

Responding officers with Lindale PD were advised that the man was still in the residence with a 2-year-old child.

At 1:44 a.m., radio traffic was also relayed that the actor was known to be armed with a gun, but it wasn’t known if he had the gun at that time. Deputies attempted to talk with him at the front door of the residence until 2:13 a.m. when it was determined he had a pistol in his hand, officials said.

A short time later, deputies on scene notified dispatch that shots had been fired and the man was down.

EMS was staging near the location and immediately responded. Officers attempted lifesaving measures on the actor until EMS arrived. He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital where he reportedly died upon arrival.

An autopsy was ordered and will be performed later Tuesday, officials said.

“In any officer involved shooting involving a Smith County Deputy, it is common protocol to request a disinterested third party law enforcement entity to conduct an independent investigation. Texas Ranger Lieutenant Nic Castle and two additional Rangers responded to the location and are in the process of conducting an independent investigation,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending completion of the investigation, per standard protocol.

“We’re just glad that all officers and occupants of the residence are ok physically and we pray for the family of the individual who was shot,” Smith said.

More information will be given out as it is available. Smith said they are requesting the public’s patience as the investigation is ongoing.