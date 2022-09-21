HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads.

During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Authorities say that they have ruled the death accidental after examining the evidence and conducting interviews.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all industrial accidents, will now be conducting an administrative investigation of Tuesday’s accident.

