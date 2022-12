PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased.

Murff has requested assistance from the State Fire Marshal in investigating the fire.

“We extend our condolences to the victim’s loved ones,” officials said.