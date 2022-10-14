PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a wreck in Panola County on Thursday, officials said.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 44-year-old James B. Peloquin of De Berry was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado west on CR 305, around three miles south of Carthage around 4:55 p.m.

At the same time, a 2019 Ford F-250 was going west on US 59. According to DPS, Peloquin “failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and drove onto US 59” where he hit the Ford.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a Marshall hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. His passenger was taken to a Marshall hospital with incapacitating injuries.