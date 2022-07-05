MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirms one is dead after a plane crash Sunday night in Mount Pleasant.

According to the preliminary investigation, the aircraft, a Piper PA-32 single engine airplane, was approaching the runway of the Mount Pleasant Airport when “it clipped a tree and crashed north of the runway.”

Three of the four passengers were taken to UT Medical Center in Tyler, where passenger Jere Kellough, 59 of Omaha was later pronounced dead.

The pilot and one other passenger were reported to have incapacitating injuries, and one passenger who was taken to a hospital in Titus County was reported to have non-incapacitating injuries.