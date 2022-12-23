LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police officers responded to a shooting at Waffle House at 318 East Loop 281, officials said.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Longview Police Department.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. Officials said the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was identified as Kendall Marshall, 27, of Longview.

The female victim was then flown to an out-of-town hospital, according to officials.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and KETK News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at