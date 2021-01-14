1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting involving Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday night.

A source told KETK and FOX51 that the incident happened near a residence close to County Road 1111 and Highway 343. This is located east of Rusk and is near the Atoy community.

Brent Dickson, the Cherokee County Sheriff said, two deputies were involved in the shooting, which happened around 6:45 p.m.

The law officers had been asked by the owner of the residence to observe his property, which has previously been the location of multiple burglaries.

Dickson said a white man was apparently shot and killed by a deputy.

Another person was arrested after the incident, and they have not been charged yet.

The Texas Rangers have also been notified to begin an investigation.

The sheriff’s department will hold a news conference Friday morning to share more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.