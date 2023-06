CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash on FM 343 outside of Rusk on Friday afternoon.

According to Cherokee County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace, the driver ran off of the road and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at 2:49 p.m. at a nearby hospital, Wallace said.

The driver has not yet been identified.

KETK is working to get the latest information and will provide updates as they become available.