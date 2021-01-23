1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Tyler, driver of car still missing

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- One person died after single-vehicle crash in Tyler Saturday morning.

Tyler police were called to the 700 block of West Queen St. around 12:55 a.m.

The car was going south on Tenneha Ave, then it arrived at an intersection with West Queen St. Police said the car drove off the intersection and into a person’s backyard. The car then crashed into a fence of the house.

According to the person who called dispatchers, they saw two people run away from the vehicle.

One person inside the car was deceased at the scene. The driver of the car had also left the location of the accident.

The case is still being investigated. If anyone has information on this case they are encouraged to contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.