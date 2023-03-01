PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A driver is dead after striking a tree Wednesday morning on State Highway 198 in the area of the gas plant, according to Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the car was heavily damaged.

“The accident had gone unreported for some time as the engine compartment of the vehicle was cold to the touch,” officials said.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue said crews remained on the scene and assisted as DPS investigated the crash.