1 dead after Monday crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a crash in Wood County on Monday.

Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a fatal crash at US-80 at FM 1799 approximately 2.4 miles west of Mineola.

The investigators preliminary report said that 53-year-old Rodney Godbey was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima south on FM 1799 and stopped at the intersection of Highway 80. At the same time, 25-year-old Marcus Counts of Jefferson was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger west on Highway 80.

According to DPS, Godbey did not yield the right of way to the Counts’ car, and drove into its path on the highway.

Godbey was airlifted to UT Health East Texas where he was later pronounced dead. DPS said that his passenger, 53-year-old John Stewart of Terrell, sustained “non-incapacitating injuries” and was not taken from the crash by medical personnel.

Counts and his passenger, 30-year-old Jessica Otto, were taken to UT Health East Texas – Quitman in stable condition, according to DPS.