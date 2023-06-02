ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that one person is dead after their car hit another in the opposite lane of State Highway 19 around 3:06 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gerald Patrick Rist, 59 of Dallas, was travelling south on State Highway 19 one mile south of Athens in his 2005 Chevrolet Uplander when it travelled into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, officials said. Rist was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Milton Adams.

According to authorities, a 2014 Ford Escape was also going south and hit Rist’s Uplander.

DPS said their investigation is still ongoing.