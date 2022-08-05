HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers were called to a fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening after a truck struck a metal gate.

The crash on FM 315 north of Chandler involved a 2002 Ford F 150 that for unknown reasons, according to DPS, “drove on the west side of the road” and hit and metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill.

Officials said the driver Jose Licea, 55 of Brownsboro, was transported to UT Health in Tyler where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to DPS.


