1 dead after truck hits tractor in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed in a crash between a tractor and a truck on Wednesday morning.

DPS officers were notified of a crash on US 271 in Titus County, roughly four miles south of Talco. According to a preliminary report from DPS, the driver of a 2018 GMC Sierra was traveling northbound and for an undetermined reason, the vehicle struck a 1987 John Deere farm tractor also traveling northbound.

The driver of the tractor, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Hale from the northeast Louisiana town of Pioneer, was the driver of the GMC and died at the scene.

41-year-old Juan Hernandez of Mt. Pleasant was identified as the operator of the John Deere and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

NOTE: DPS originally said Juan Hernandez was the driver of the GMC and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They later sent a correction, saying that Hernandez was actually the operator of the John Deere and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The correction also stated that Anthony Hale was the driver of the GMC, not the operator of the tractor, and he died at the scene.

This article has been updated to reflect corrections from DPS.