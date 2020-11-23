1 dead, child injured in wreck Saturday night in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas – A man was killed and a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized after the car the man was driving left a road and smashed into trees south of Poynor.

Spencer Billings, 29, of Seven Points, died at the scene and the girl was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital with unknown injuries, said information from the DPS.

The accident happened about 10 p.m. Saturday on FM 315 about 1 mile south of Poynor.

The DPS said that Billings, who was traveling north, veered into the southbound lane and then jerked his Mitsubishi Lancer back into the correct lane. The car then slid into a ditch and struck two trees.

The crash investigation is still ongoing, the DPS said.