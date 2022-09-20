GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams.

Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the wrong way into a westbound lane.

“The white Ford Escape then collided with the left side of a white van, causing the white van to collide with the left side of a trailer in the westbound lane,” Williams said in a release. “The white Ford Escape continued wrong way eastbound in the westbound lane and collided head on with a white Nissan pickup.”

The driver of the Escape sustained fatal injuries and the driver of the pickup sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital by EMS, according to officials.

Williams said there were road closures for about two hours during scene investigation.