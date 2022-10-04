NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man is dead in Nacogdoches after he was struck by a car early Tuesday morning while walking in the roadway, according to police.

Officials said Nacogdoches Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

“Officers arrived at the scene and found that a white Chevy Equinox had struck an adult pedestrian in the roadway,” officials said.

The pedestrian, who officials identified as Robert Estepp IV, 23 of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was reported as uninjured.

Officials said more information would be released as it becomes available.