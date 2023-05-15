LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter early Saturday morning after a single-car crash in Longview left a 23-year-old passenger dead.

Longview police said they responded to the crash in the 400 block of West Methvin Street around 2 a.m. and found that Hunter Tigert, 22 of Lone Star, was driving a black Dodge Charger at a high speed with three passengers inside.

Officials said the car failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway and struck a brick building. Sydney Van Rijn, 23 of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The other two passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Tigert, who sustained injuries in the crash was taken to a local hospital before being arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

He later was released after posting a $30,000 bond.