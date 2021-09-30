1 dead after truck crashes, catches fire in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Wednesday evening.

At 8:40 p.m., DPS Troopers were called to a fatal crash on FM 2138, roughly 10 miles west of Rusk. A preliminary report said that 29-year-old Dakota Butler of Mount Enterprise was traveling south in a left-hand curve in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.

According to DPS, Butler’s truck left the east side of the roadway, entered a side skid and struck a tree on its passenger side. The vehicle then caught fire.

Butler died at the scene and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The crash is still under investigation.

