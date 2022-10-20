SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person died due to a fire in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials received a call around 6:26 a.m. about a single-wide mobile home that caught on fire, according to Chad Hogue, the Smith County Chief Deputy Marshal. The blaze happened in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint.

When firefighters arrived they found a deceased person. A second person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and they were later sent home.

First responders from Noonday, Flint, Bullard and Coffee City helped with the fire. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office also arrived at the scene.

Hogue said they are not releasing names of the victims until they inform the family. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.