1 East Texas man dead after vehicle rolled several times going around a curve

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car skidded off the road.

A preliminary DPS report states that 48-year-old Michael Baines was driving down FM 69 at 1:25 p.m. roughly four miles north of Quitman.

Baines left the road after side skidding while going around a curve in the road. His car then rolled several times. The DPS report states that he was not wearing a seat belt.

Baines was taken to UT Health East Texas in Quitman where he was later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

