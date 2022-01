CUMBY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to board a school bus early Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a vehicle/pedestrian crash near the south service road of I-30 and FM 275 in Hopkins County.

A preliminary report stated that the pedestrian was hit while preparing to board the school bus and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.