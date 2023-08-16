LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck rollover wreck in Longview.

On Tuesday around 3 p.m., the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department (WHVFD) responded to reports of a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of FM 449 and Will Smith Road. The wreck involved a truck that rolled over off the side of the road.

Courtesy: West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital by Christus EMS.

A WHVFD rescue vehicle, one CAFS truck, two DPS units and five personnel responded to the scene to assist.