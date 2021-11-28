1 hospitalized after shooting at sports bar, Longview police investigating

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police are investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left one person hospitalized.

On Saturday, around 11:16 p.m. Longview police responded to a shooting at the Lodge Sports Bar & Billiards located at 501 N. Spur 63.

When officers arrived, they located one adult victim inside with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunman ran away before the police arrived.

The Longview police department said that this is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

