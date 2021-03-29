1 hospitalized after shooting in Longview

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Monday.

The Longview Police Department received a “shooting just occurred” call at 10:24 a.m. at the Belaire Manor Apartments at 1501 Young St.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound, and he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Longviw Police Detectives are still investigating the situation to find out what happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51