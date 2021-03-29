1 hospitalized after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A man was hospitalized after a shooting on Monday.

The Longview Police Department received a “shooting just occurred” call at 10:24 a.m. at the Belaire Manor Apartments at 1501 Young St.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound, and he is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Longviw Police Detectives are still investigating the situation to find out what happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.