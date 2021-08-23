1 hospitalized after stabbing in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a Longview neighborhood on Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., Longview police officers arrived at the 1500 block of Hughey Drive in a neighborhood near Ingram Park.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with stab wounds and took them to a local hospital.

A witness told Longview PD that the suspect, 63-year-old John Easley, and the victim were having an argument when Easley started stabbing the victim.

Easley was seen leaving on foot and was later arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Easley was taken to the Gregg County Jail and his bond was set for $150,000.

