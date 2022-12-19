TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A minor has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Sunday night shooting in Tyler and officials have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old they said is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials with Tyler Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for Jakobe Deandre Lacy, of Tyler, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his warrant has a bond of $500,000. The person who was shot is in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of W Sherwood Street around 12:45 a.m., and officials said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caldwell at 903-531-1081. Anyone with information on Lacy’s location is asked to call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.