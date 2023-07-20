LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a shooting in Longview, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Victory Drive where a man was found outside a home with an apparent gunshot wound.

“This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information,” officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.