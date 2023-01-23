RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully involved in fire.”

Officials said the single occupant was very fortunate to have been able to get out of the car before it became engulfed in flames.

EMs took the truck’s occupant to the hospital with serious injuries. Fire, DOS and Wallace & Sons’ Wrecker Service picked up the truck.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.