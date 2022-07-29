Scene of shooting in Atlanta, TX taped off as police investigate (Source: KTAL/KMSS stafF)

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Atlanta, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they received a call just before 3:45 p.m. about a man who was shot at a home on the 100 block of Polk St. When officers arrived, they found a man seriously wounded in the backyard.

LifeNet EMS took him to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Officials say he is in critical condition.

One person of interest is in custody. Police are interviewing witnesses at the scene as they investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.