HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit involving an 18-wheeler in Rusk County.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed that they made an arrest on Highway 259 near Minden.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing roughly 15 law enforcement units involved in the pursuit, which was headed south on Highway 259 through Henderson. Witnesses said DPS, city and county law enforcement units were all involved in the pursuit.

There is no further information available at this time. KETK will update this article with more information as it is available.