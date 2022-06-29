LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – 45-year-old Gawaine Mitchell of Longview was arrested after a shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of Franklin Drive on Monday around 8 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot and he was taken to a hospital by private vehicle before officers arrived.

After an investigation, Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Gregg County Jail without incident.

Police did not share information on the