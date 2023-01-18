ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result he was shot.

“The suspect is in custody at this time on unrelated charges,” officials said. “The case is still currently under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.”