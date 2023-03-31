VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to a local hospital after a major 18-wheeler crash Thursday morning in Van Zandt County.

According to Grand Saline Fire Department, arriving units at the scene on U.S. Highway 80 in Fruitvale reported that the cab of the 18-wheeler had come off the frame and there was one person entrapped.

Grand Saline Fire said they were able to free the person, and they were taken by UT Health Air 1 to a local hospital for treatment.

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire.

Officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation by DPS.

The following agencies responded to the crash: