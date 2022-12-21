TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a crash on Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road on Wednesday, according to the Tyler Police Department.

Police said around 9:15 p.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on Old Bullard Road while a 4-door sedan was going west on Loop 323.

According to police, witnesses said the driver of the sedan ran a red light and the vehicles collided.

The sedan reportedly caught on fire, and the first responding officer attempted to put out the blaze with two extinguishers before fire officials arrived, according to police. Tyler Fire Department was able to help finish putting out the fire.

Officers said that the driver of the sedan was an elderly white female who sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured.