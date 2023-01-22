GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a crash that left one person injured on the 2000 block of FM 17, Saturday, Jan. 21.

Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department Photo courtesy of Grand Saline Fire Department

Authorities said they were called to the crash around 5:27 p.m. and found a car crashed into a tree at the scene. According to Grand Saline Fire, there were injuries from the crash and one person was transported to a hospital by CHRISTUS EMS.

The crash is under investigation by Texas DPS, officials said.

Grand Saline Fire Department thanked Grand Saline Police Department, CHRISTUS EMS, Texas DPS and Alexander’s Wrecking Service for their assistance.