LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An employee was injured after the Cheddar’s restaurant in Longview caught on fire.

On June 1, around 11:30 p.m. the Longview Fire Department said they responded to reports of a structure fire at the Cheddar’s located on 3074 North Eastman Road. When crews arrived, officials said they saw pressurized smoke coming from the back of the building. Inside crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that was being contained by the fire suppression sprinkler system in the restaurant.

The fire department said the investigation revealed that the fire started from “a broken natural gas line that was ignited from a pilot light on the stove.” One of the employees received a minor injury from the fire and was treated and released by EMS on scene.