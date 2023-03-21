NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after an early Tuesday morning crash involving a deer in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, around 4:30 a.m., officials were called to the scene of the car versus deer crash in the 12000 block of FM 343.

Photo courtesy of the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the car was taken to the Nacogdoches Medical Center “for evaluation of injuries sustained during the crash,” officials said.

Nacogdoches Fire, Nacogdoches County EMS, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the crash.