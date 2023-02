WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman.

Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.”

This resulted in the driver losing control, and officials said they struck a tree at an estimated speed of 60 mph, and had to be extracted from the truck.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department.