CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a home break-in led to a shootout in Crockett on Sunday, police said.

Around 7:34 p.m., authorities received several calls about shots fired in the 700 block of East Runnells Avenue. Crockett PD and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded and learned that one gunshot victim had already been taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. The victim got treatment and was later released.

According to police, two people forcibly entered the home of the victim “at which time there was an exchange of gunfire.” During the shooting, the victim was reportedly shot in the right arm.

“We believe that the suspects targeted the victim and that this was not a random attack,” police said.

After they were met with gunfire, the intruders left the residence and drove away in a silver Honda Accord with license plate number RSX5687, police said.

Detectives identified one person involved and are working to get arrest warrants.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crockett PD and speak with Sgt. Kerri Bell. Anonymous tips can be reported to Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.