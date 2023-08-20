GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Gun Barrel City Fire Department said a boater was seriously injured on Saturday after jumping off a boat on Cedar Creek Lake.

The boater was injured near Bird Island near the north end of the lake across from the bridge between Seven Points and Gun Barrel City, according to officials.

The low water level in the lake meant that a rescue boat couldn’t reach the injured boater so Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney and Richard McFaddin, Senior Training Officer and Paramedic for UT Health had to wade in the water to get the patient into a stokes basket that could float the boater back to their rescue boat, Gun Barrel City Fire Department said.

The rescue boat reached the boat ramp and was taken out of the water in a trailer which allowed the injured boater to be moved to an awaiting stretcher, according to authorities. The injured boater was then transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Photo courtesy of Gun Barrel City Fire Department.

“The water rescue today went very smoothly. Our department, along with UT Health EMS and other lake area departments, conducted a joint water rescue training in June. One of the rescue scenarios we practiced extensively was identical to what we encountered today. Richard McFaddin was one of the instructors at the training. We were very fortunate that he was on duty today and responded.” Gun Barrel City Assistant Chief Jason Raney

McFaddin said their response is what makes training worth it.

“Every day we work closely and train with the Henderson County Fire Departments. Today our working relationship and training really paid off,” McFaddin said.

Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman was thankful for their new rescue boat that was purchased only last year.