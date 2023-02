LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a Longview shooting on Monday.

The Longview Police Department said it responded after getting reports that multiple shots were fired. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Conroe Street at 11:46 a.m.

Authorities said they found the victim outside of a residence with a gunshot wound. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and police are still investigating the incident.