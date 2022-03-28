LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured after a shooting in Longview on Monday, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officers received a call about a shooting in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive. When authorities arrived, they found someone outside the home with a gunshot wound.

The person was transported to a local hospital by first responders with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating this incident. If people have any information on this matter, they are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.