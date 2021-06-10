1 injured after man shoots at car in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- 1 person was hurt after a man shot at another individual’s vehicle.

Lufkin Police were called to a house at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man said he went to 40-year-old Kareem Abdul Jabbar Mark’s home at the 900 block of O’Quinn Avenue because there was a disturbance between Mark and his girlfriend.

The man went to the house because his girlfriend asked him to do this, since she is the sister of Mark’s girlfriend.

When he arrived at Mark’s house, he tried to separate the couple. Then, Mark got upset and pulled out a revolver. The two men fought over the gun.

The man finally left the house, and he said Mark fired two rounds at his car. This caused damage to the vehicle.

More than three hours later, officers were called to a free-standing emergency room after a man was shot in the leg. He was identified as Mark.

Mark had told officers that he was hurt in a drive-by shooting that happened 30 minutes before he arrived at the medical center.

The man then said he was involved in the incident that happened at O’Quinn Avenue.

He said he accidently shot himself in the leg, when the men where fighting over the gun. Mark also admitted that he shot at the victim’s car.

The case is still being investigated.