NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police.

The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be life threatening.”

Officers found the woman in a car after dispatch received a call of shots in the area around 10 p.m., and officials said officers continued an on-scene investigation until 2 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation.