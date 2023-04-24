Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – A person was hospitalized on Saturday after officials said he pulled a handgun on Livingston police officers and was shot.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bluebird Avenue officers observed a stolen motorcycle and attempted a traffic stop.

A pursuit began and shortly after the motorcycle crashed, officials said the driver ran through a residential neighborhood.

“Upon contact, officers located the suspect and utilized a taser in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, but the taser was ineffective,” officials said. “The suspect was able to pull a .40 caliber handgun from his boot when he was shot by responding officers.”

Officials said responding officers immediately began life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived and the driver was taken to a Houston hospital in critical condition.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the identity of the driver was not available at this time.